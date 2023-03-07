Mediacorp Canada Names IGM Financial Among Canada's Best Diversity Employers

WINNIPEG, MB, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada Inc. in its annual ranking of exceptionally diverse and inclusive workplaces.

The IGM family of companies, including IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel, was selected based on the impact of its diversity and inclusion practices.

"We're honoured to be among Canada's Best Diversity Employers and are pleased that our ongoing efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion are being recognized," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "The diverse perspectives of our people strengthen our organization, enrich our workplace and enhance our ability to serve our clients."

Over the last year, IGM has worked hard to advance diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI) throughout the organization. This has included initiatives such as recruiting more people from diverse backgrounds, leadership training specifically designed for women and racialized employees, the roll out of 4 Days of Reconciliation training and workshops to promote respectful and inclusive behaviour. Further, to help build a more diverse and inclusive culture, seven Business Resource Groups, including 2SLGBTQIA+, Black Advisory Council, DiverseAbility, Green, Indigenous, Pan-Asian and Women were created to align their programs and initiatives with IGM's DEI strategy and business priorities.

"Our belief in the power of diversity is not just a guiding principle, it's a daily priority across the organization," said Kimberly Messer, Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, IGM Financial. "Diversity within our organization is a true source of strength. From the initiatives we roll out to the way we interact with each other, we have focused our efforts to create an environment that embeds diversity, equity and inclusivity into everything we do. Creating an equitable workplace serves not only our organization, but also our communities and this award is a reminder of the impact we can make when we work toward an important goal, together."

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $258 billion in total assets under management and advisement at February 28, 2023. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

