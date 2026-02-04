WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported record high total assets under management and advisement of $316.1 billion at January 31, 2026, up 13.7% from $278.1 billion at January 31, 2025. Record high total consolidated net inflows were $3.7 billion during January 2026.

JANUARY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $316.1 billion compared to $310.1 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $3.7(2) billion up from net outflows of $51 million in January 2025. Investment fund net sales were $980 million up from net sales of $338 million in January 2025.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $163.8 billion compared to $158.9 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $3.4 billion(2) up from net inflows of $113 million in January 2025. Investment fund net sales were $705 million compared to net sales of $404 million in January 2025. Gross inflows totaled $4.9 billion, while gross sales were $2.3 billion for the month.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $246.7 billion compared to $244.0 billion in the prior month. Total net sales of $273 million up from net redemptions of $164 million in January 2025. Investment fund net sales were $276 million up from net redemptions of $66 million in January 2025.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM Financial For the month ended January 31, 2026 Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 704.5

(203.0) 501.5

ETF net creations



478.7 478.7

Investment fund net sales 704.5

275.7 980.2

Institutional SMA net sales



(2.4) (1) (2.4)

Managed asset net sales 704.5

273.3 977.8

Other net flows 2,687.9(2)



2,687.9 Net flows 3,392.4

273.3 3,655.7











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 2,309.0

1,352.3 3,661.3

Dealer gross inflows 4,855.7



4,855.7

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) January 2026 December 2025 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 140,936 138,748 1.6 % Other assets under advisement 22,905 20,193 13.4 % Assets under advisement(2) 163,841 158,941 3.1 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 66,297 65,671 1.0 % ETFs 13,052 12,462 4.7 % Investment funds 79,349 78,133 1.6 %







Institutional SMA 15,033 14,491 3.7 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 57,908 58,525 (1.1 %) Total Institutional SMA 72,941 73,016 (0.1 %)







Total third party assets under management 152,290 151,149 0.8 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 94,388 92,837 1.7 % Total 246,678 243,986 1.1 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 13,052 12,462 4.7 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 11,964 11,672 2.5 % Total ETFs 25,016 24,134 3.7 %







Total





Assets under management 293,226 289,897 1.1 % Other assets under advisement 22,905 20,193 13.4 % Assets under management and advisement 316,131 310,090 1.9 %

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2026 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 141,571 Other assets under advisement 21,244 Assets under advisement(3) 162,815



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 66,892 ETFs 12,995 Investment funds 79,887 Institutional SMA 14,762 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 58,218 Total Institutional SMA 72,980



Total third party assets under management 152,867 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 93,916 Total 246,783



ETFs distributed to third parties 12,995 ETFs held within IGM managed products 11,872 Total ETFs 24,867



Total

Assets under management 294,438 Other assets under advisement 21,244 Assets under management and advisement 315,682





1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 $3,290 million of net flows relates to IG Wealth Management institutional client flows. $3,088 million of ending AUA consists of institutional client assets, $2,843 million of which is non-fee bearing. 3 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average based on month end values is $161,391 million.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $316 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2026. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

