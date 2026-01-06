WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported total assets under management and advisement of $310.1 billion at December 31, 2025, up 14.7% from $270.4 billion at December 31, 2024. Total consolidated net inflows were $310 million during December 2025.

DECEMBER HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Assets under management & advisement of $310.1 billion compared to $311.1 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $310 million up from net outflows of $3 million in December 2024. Investment fund net sales were $257 million up from net sales of $68 million in December 2024.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement of $158.9 billion compared to $159.3 billion in the prior month. Total net inflows were $232 million up from net inflows of $188 million in December 2024. Investment fund net sales were $137 million compared to net sales of $149 million in December 2024. Record gross inflows of $1.6 billion and gross sales of $1.5 billion delivered the strongest December performance in our history.

Mackenzie Investments – Assets under management of $244.0 billion compared to $246.4 billion in the prior month. Total net sales of $78 million up from net redemptions of $191 million in December 2024. Investment fund net sales were $120 million up from net redemptions of $81 million in December 2024.

Table 1 - Gross and Net Flows Please see www.igmfinancial.com for file with trended history.



Wealth Management

Asset Management

($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie

Investments IGM Financial For the month ended December 31, 2025 Net flows









Mutual fund net sales 136.9

(173.1) (36.2)

ETF net creations



292.7 292.7

Investment fund net sales 136.9

119.6 256.5

Institutional SMA net sales



(41.7)(1) (41.7)

Managed asset net sales 136.9

77.9 214.8

Other net flows 94.7



94.7











Net flows 231.6

77.9 309.5











Gross flows









Mutual fund gross sales 1,525.8

964.2 2,490.0

Dealer gross inflows 1,623.5



1,623.5

Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) December 2025 November 2025 % Change

Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 138,748 140,892 (1.5 %) Other assets under advisement 20,193 18,444 9.5 % Assets under advisement 158,941 159,336 (0.2 %)







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 65,671 66,486 (1.2 %) ETFs 12,462 12,248 1.7 % Investment funds 78,133 78,734 (0.8 %)







Institutional SMA 14,491 14,517 (0.2 %) Sub-advisory to Canada Life 58,525 58,534 - Total Institutional SMA 73,016 73,051 -







Total third party assets under management 151,149 151,785 (0.4 %) Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 92,837 94,590 (1.9 %) Total 243,986 246,375 (1.0 %)







ETF's distributed to third parties 12,462 12,248 1.7 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 11,672 11,650 0.2 % Total ETFs 24,134 23,898 1.0 %







Total





Assets under management 289,897 292,677 (0.9 %) Other assets under advisement 20,193 18,444 9.5 % Assets under management and advisement 310,090 311,121 (0.3 %)

Table 3 – Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2025 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 139,463 Other assets under advisement 18,325 Assets under advisement(2) 157,788



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 65,901 ETFs 11,601 Investment funds 77,502 Institutional SMA 14,601 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 57,624 Total Institutional SMA 72,225



Total third party assets under management 149,727 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 93,506 Total 243,233



ETFs distributed to third parties 11,601 ETFs held within IGM managed products 11,452 Total ETFs 23,053



Total

Assets under management 289,190 Other assets under advisement 18,325 Assets under management and advisement 307,515

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment. 2 The figures shown for IG Wealth Management assets under advisement reflect a daily average. For reference, the simple quarterly average based on month end values is $158,248 million.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $310 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

