OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - In response to the Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and increasing risks in Uganda and South Sudan, the Government of Canada is taking decisive action by introducing temporary border measures to reduce the risk of the virus entering and spreading within Canada.

The Government of Canada intends to suspend immigration documents for residents of countries that have a high or very high risk of outbreak of Ebola disease for the next 90 days beginning May 27, 23:59 EDT. At this time, this includes the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan. This will mean that even those with a previously approved temporary resident visa, electronic travel authorization (eTA) or permanent resident visa will not be allowed to travel to Canada while their immigration document is suspended. During this time, we also intend to temporarily pause making decisions on applications for these documents from residents of these countries.

The government intends to implement an additional measure effective May 30 at 23:59 pm EDT until August 29, 2026, whereby Canadian citizens, permanent residents, persons registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals, who have been in these areas within the previous 21 days and do not have symptoms, will have to quarantine for 21 days. If they do not have a place where they can quarantine safely, they will be provided with an appropriate location. Travellers who have symptoms will be isolated at a hospital for further assessment. These measures are being implemented under the Quarantine Act.

Those who are already in Canada are not impacted by these measures, and may continue to stay here for their authorized period of stay. As per standard procedure, these travellers were already screened upon their arrival by a Canada Border Services Agency Border Services Officers. Canadian citizens and permanent residents could still return to Canada and would undergo screening at ports of entry upon their arrival.

While the risk to people in Canada remains low, the Government of Canada is taking a precautionary approach given the severity of Ebola disease and the evolving international situation, including the FIFA World Cup. There has never been a case of Ebola disease imported into Canada and there are currently no cases of Ebola disease in North America.

The Government of Canada continues to monitor the situation closely and will adjust these measures as needed based on available evidence, including the epidemiological situation in Canada and internationally.

Travellers are reminded that border measures may change with little notice and are encouraged to check the latest information before travelling at travel.gc.ca.

Quotes

"The health and safety of people in Canada is our top priority. These temporary border measures will help reduce the risk of Ebola disease entering the country while ensuring that travellers are managed based on their level of risk. We will continue to take action guided by science and evidence to protect Canadians."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Canadians can be assured that their health and safety is our top priority. The measures we plan to introduce are necessary to protect Canadians and reinforce the integrity of our border against this threat to public health. We will continue to take proactive and decisive action in response to the emerging Ebola outbreak."

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Associated links

Travel Advice and Advisories page

Travel Health Notice for Ebola disease

Ebola virus disease

Quarantine Act

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contacts: Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709