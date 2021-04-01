Media Statement related to the latest public health measures

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - While the tightening of public health measures across Ontario must occur given the exponential growth of COVID-19 and its variants, the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is deeply disappointed that the Ford government has failed to implement funding for workers who are forced to self-isolate due to exposure or who are off sick.

Nurses and health-care professionals continue to be at great risk for contracting COVID-19 due to exposure to confirmed and suspected cases. When they are forced to self-isolate or are ill due to COVID-19, some are unable to access pay benefits because they work part-time or casual. No one should have to experience personal economic hardship for caring for their patients, residents and clients.

ONA strongly urges the Ford government to fund social supports including isolation pay and sick pay for workers, which will go a long way in protecting the health of all Ontarians and help to stop COVID-19 in its tracks.

In addition, ONA encourages the Ford government to expedite the second dose of the vaccines to all health-care workers. We have heard from many members that they would like to proceed with the original stated time between doses to ensure protection.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Katherine Russo, (647) 539-1925; [email protected]

Related Links

www.ona.org

