Media Statement - Ontario Nurses' Association Celebrates Ontario Court Ruling that Bill 124 is Unconstitutional as a Win for Nurses and Public Sector Workers

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is joining with other public-sector labour unions in Ontario in celebrating today's Ontario Superior Court decision that rules Bill 124 as unconstitutional and contrary to s 2(d) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"ONA and its members are celebrating this hard-fought win. This is a vindication of the rights of nurses, and public-sector workers across the province," says Bernie Robinson, RN, ONA Interim Provincial President. "ONA's position from the start was that this bill interfered with the Charter rights of nurses and health-care professionals to freely negotiate a collective agreement. We are ecstatic that the courts agree."

Robinson says ONA will be reviewing the decision in the next few days and is demanding the Ford government to accept the court's decision. "Front-lines nurses, health-care professionals and all public sector workers deserve the respect and rights that all Canadians enjoy," says Robinson. "We look forward to being able to return to the bargaining table and negotiating a respectful and fair collective agreement."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, industry and clinics.

