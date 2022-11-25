Media Statement - Ontario Nurses' Association Announces Change in Leadership

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - After years of dedicated service, Cathryn Hoy, RN, President of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) has announced her resignation from the position of President.

Ms. Hoy's decision to leave the role of President comes for personal reasons, and the rest of the Board of Directors joined together to thank Ms. Hoy for her work on behalf of nurses and ONA members throughout Ontario. All of ONA recognizes that Ms. Hoy has been a tireless champion for ONA members throughout the pandemic and the ongoing health-care crisis in Ontario.

Ms. Hoy has been a Board member of ONA for six years and was elected Provincial President of ONA in November 2021. Ms. Hoy was also formerly Local Coordinator for Local 99 and Bargaining Unit President at Kingston Health Sciences Centre for six years, where she gained valuable leadership experience. Additionally, she served as Chair of ONA's provincial Hospital Central Negotiating Team for two rounds, has nine years of experience negotiating grievance settlements at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, and served through four rounds of Local negotiations on behalf of her Local 99 members. She has also been a member of several Local and provincial committees, including labour-management, negotiations, return-to-work, pay equity and professional practice.

ONA's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Interim Provincial President: Bernadette (Bernie) Robinson, RN. Ms. Robinson is a registered nurse and Region 2 Vice-President, representing thousands of RNs and health-care professionals in eastern Ontario. She is serving her third term on the Board of Directors. She has been an active ONA member since 1987.

The Board of Directors will be making arrangements to conduct a provincial by-election to replace the Provincial President. The Interim President will remain in place pending the outcome of the by-election, to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

