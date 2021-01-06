Media Statement: ONA says Reports on Non-Essential Travel are Disappointing

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is deeply disappointed in the news that several people in positions of authority in the province have left the country to vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN, notes that international travel for non-essential purposes breaches federal travel guidelines during COVID-19.

"It is disturbing to see reports of prominent politicians and at least one hospital leader opting to knowingly break the guidelines that the majority of Ontarians are following," she says. "While we certainly understand the need for a break – and our front-line registered nurses and health-care professionals are themselves exhausted following many months of providing care for their patients, residents and clients – we remind everyone to follow the guidelines and travel only if the need is essential."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses ; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses; Instagram.com/ontario.nurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: www.ona.org

Related Links

www.ona.org

