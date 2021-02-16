Media Statement - ONA Joins the Call for Paid Sick Leave for all Ontario Workers

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) – which represents 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing students – joins the call for paid sick leave for all workers.

The province has seen the devastating impact of COVID-19 and the very real impact of workers who do not have access to paid sick leave. Many Ontarians are tragically in the position of having to choose to go to work while ill or lose the income they desperately need to pay rent and feed their families. It is untenable and in 2021, it is simply wrong.

ONA points to the latest modelling projections provided last week by public health officials; Ontario will not be able to control the virus without having the safety net of paid sick days.

With the NDP's proposed Bill 239, the Stay Home If You Are Sick Act, workers can take the time they need to get well while also helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Bill would guarantee 10 personal emergency leave days per year for every worker, seven of which are paid. This would go a long way in Ontario's prevention efforts.

ONA endorses Bill 239 and encourages all MPPs to consent to this Bill.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

