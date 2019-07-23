Media Solutions Company NewBase Rebrands as HATCH64

'Connecting brands with targeted audiences through premium media and powerful technology'

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- Marking its 55th anniversary, NewBase, an independent media solutions company, announced today that its evolution has led to a rebrand as HATCH64. The new name coincides with a board restructuring and better reflects the company's positioning as innovators in the rapidly evolving media industry.

HATCH64's brand statement describes the company as "connecting brands with targeted audiences through premium media and powerful technology." Specifically, the company offers sales representation to media companies as well as a digital operations arm that serves agencies and brands. The media rep business will now be known as HATCH64 Media, and the digital operations arm as HATCH64 Audience Lab.

Lesley Conway, President, HATCH64, said the new name represents both a celebration of the new (HATCH) with an homage to the company's roots (the company's Canadian operation was founded in 1964).

"Our company has been rapidly evolving in recent years, and this rebranding reflects our growth and marks a new chapter in our 55-year history," Conway said. "Under the HATCH64 umbrella, we offer media companies, brands and agencies a broad range of innovative solutions in today's complex media environment. Innovation has always been at the forefront of what we do and how we do it. We are flexible, nimble, and have the ability to mold our services to best serve our clients' media and digital needs. We are constantly pushing boundaries and strategically leveraging existing capabilities to produce smarter and more targeted advertising for our partners."

Conway said that one of HATCH64's immediate goals is to grow the company's domestic and international footprint.

HATCH64 employs 28 people at its Toronto headquarters, with satellite offices in British Columbia, Latin America (Bogota and Sao Paulo).

HATCH64 Media, the company's media representation arm, serves as Canadian advertisers' and agencies' local connection to the premium international stage. HATCH64 Media represents a list of highly recognizable premium publisher brands, including The New York Times, Meredith (People, Better Homes & Gardens and 30 other titles), Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, The Times of India and other major publishers.

HATCH64 Audience Lab, the digital operations arm of HATCH64, makes strategic use of the connected media world and transforms it into a service that is accessible and financially scalable for clients. Its seasoned team of senior-level traders, strategists and management provides expertise and personalized services to give clients a tailored experience and competitive edge within the crowded media landscape. HATCH64 provides ad operations, programmatic strategy and media buying across display, video, social, search, out-of-home and audio advertising ecosystems, as well as a white-label trading desk for agencies. HATCH64 Audience Lab's services are flexible and customized to the needs of agency and brand partners, providing the company's clients with more access, control, transparency and ROI for their advertising dollars.

HATCH64 was founded in Canada, in 1964, as American Publisher Representatives (APR). The company later was acquired and renamed Publicitas, which was later rebranded as NewBase. The company now known as HATCH64 is owned by private equity investors and is no longer directly associated with NewBase.

About HATCH64

HATCH64, based in Toronto, is an independent media solutions company that offers sales representation to media companies as well as a digital operations arm that serves agencies and brands. HATCH64 Media, the company's media representation arm, serves as a local market partner for international media owners including The New York Times, Meredith (People, Better Homes & Gardens and 30 other titles), Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, The Times of India and other major publishers. HATCH64 Audience Lab, the digital operations arm of HATCH64, provides ad operations, programmatic strategy and media buying across display, video, social, search, out-of-home and audio advertising ecosystems, as well as a white-label trading desk for agencies. HATCH64 Audience Lab's services are flexible and customized to the needs of agency and brand partners, providing the company's clients with more access, control, transparency and ROI for their advertising dollars.

HATCH64 was founded in Canada, in 1964, as American Publisher Representatives (APR).

SOURCE HATCH64

For further information: Mark Braff, Braff Communications LLC, 201-612-0707, mbraff@braffcommunications.com