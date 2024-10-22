Media release - Stéphan La Roche takes the helm at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is very pleased to welcome its new director, Mr. Stéphan La Roche. A visionary leader with a passion for contemporary art, extensive experience in major projects, and a deep commitment to community engagement, Mr. La Roche brings the perfect blend of skills to guide the MAC through its ongoing architectural and institutional transformation until its reopening at Place des Arts and beyond.

Claudie Imbleau-Chagnon, chair of the MAC's board of directors, has full confidence in this appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Stéphan La Roche as the new director of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. His innovative vision and expertise in managing leading cultural institutions will be valuable assets for our Museum during this period of transformation. We are convinced that he will lead the MAC to new heights."

Before joining the MAC, Stéphan La Roche served as president and CEO of the Musée de la Civilisation (MCQ), starting in 2015. During his tenure, he successfully led the museum through the pandemic, spearheading a major digital transformation that paved the way for renewed success when the museum reopened. Under his leadership, the MCQ set new attendance records, achieved financial stability, and became a digital leader in the culture sector. A lawyer by training, Stéphan La Roche also served as CEO and board member of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, director of the Palais Montcalm, on the executive of the National capital region at SODEC and head of Cultural Services for the Délégation générale du Québec à Paris.

"The coming years at the MAC will be defined by our commitment to fulfilling our role as Canada's foremost contemporary art museum. We aim to be a transformative force, a vibrant gathering space, a platform for interaction and dialogue with audiences in tune with society's evolution. I am eager to work with the team to make this vision a reality and engage to engage both the arts community and the broader public in this journey." - Stéphan La Roche, director, MAC

"It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Stéphan La Roche. His experience and energy come at a pivotal moment for the MAC, as we transform our physical spaces and strengthen our role in addressing today's realities. I look forward to working with him to realize these ambitious projects." - Jennifer Dorner, deputy director, MAC

For 60 years, the MAC has brought together local and international artists, their works and a variety of audiences to celebrate art as a key part of life in Montréal and Québec. While the MAC's home in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles undergoes a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated to Place Ville Marie, another iconic city landmark. During the renovation period, the MAC continues to engage the public through exhibitions spotlighting exceptional artists and presenting a range of practices. The MAC at Place Ville Marie also offers a wide range of educational services, creative workshops and community outreach activities. www.macm.org

