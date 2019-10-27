Media/Photo Advisory - Affordable Housing Announcement by the City of Toronto, Toronto Community Housing and Context Development on Monday, October 28

Toronto Community Housing Corporation

Oct 27, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - 

Who: 

Mayor John Tory; Councillors Paula Fletcher and Brad Bradford; Kevin
Marshman, CEO of Toronto Community Housing; and Howard Cohen, President
of Context Development.


What: 

Announcement of a major investment in affordable and market housing by the
City of Toronto, Toronto Community Housing and Context Development. The
announcement will be followed by a site tour. 



Where:

 East End Community Health Centre, 1619 Queen St. E., Toronto.



When: 

Monday, October 28 at 9 a.m. Please set up by 8:45 a.m. in the program room
(direct access from Queen Street East).



Why: 

This announcement is part of the City's comprehensive response to housing
affordability issues in Toronto. It will be of interest to housing, urban affairs, real
estate and social justice reporters.


Note: 

Background materials will be issued at 8 a.m. on Oct. 28 and remain embargoed
until 9 a.m. Also, please advise if you are planning to broadcast live from this
venue so that we can accommodate your requirements.

Media contacts: TCHC: TCHC media line 416-737-1352 or media@torontohousing.ca; City of Toronto: Lawvin Hadisi, 647-460-7507 or Lawvin.Hadisi@toronto.ca

