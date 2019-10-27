Media/Photo Advisory - Affordable Housing Announcement by the City of Toronto, Toronto Community Housing and Context Development on Monday, October 28

Announcement of a major investment in affordable and market housing by the City of Toronto, Toronto Community Housing and Context Development. The announcement will be followed by a site tour.

Monday, October 28 at 9 a.m. Please set up by 8:45 a.m. in the program room (direct access from Queen Street East).

This announcement is part of the City's comprehensive response to housing affordability issues in Toronto. It will be of interest to housing, urban affairs, real estate and social justice reporters.

Note: