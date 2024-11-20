TCHC Provides Preview of its Newest Affordable Housing Building in Regent Park

175 Oak Street: A Family-Friendly and Community-Focused Development

The 15-storey mid-rise building at 175 Oak Street is uniquely designed for families with a range of three, four and five-bedroom units, along with one and two-bedroom units. It's the final TCHC rental building in Phases 1-3 of the Regent Park Revitalization, developed in partnership with The Daniels Corporation.

Among the 213 affordable housing units in the building, 189 are new replacement Rent-Geared-to-Income (RGI) units and 24 are new affordable housing rentals. Going above and beyond Ontario Building Code (OBC) requirements, nearly 20 per cent (or 41 units) are OBC accessible, with eight surpassing regulatory requirements. This represents the largest ratio in any TCHC rental building in Phases 1-3 of the Regent Park Revitalization.

TCHC tenants at 175 Oak Street will benefit from 9,500 square feet of shared indoor and outdoor amenities, all designed to foster community connections. Spaces include gardens, a family room, a study area, a terrace with playground, a lounge, and three multi-purpose rooms with kitchenettes.

Notably, 175 Oak Street will be smoke-free – a TCHC first – purposely designed to promote heathy living. The building offers 4,800 square feet of TCHC community space, accessible from pedestrian-friendly Ratna Lane. The building will also benefit from new retail spaces and state-of-the-art public facilities such as athletic fields, an aquatic centre and a large park – all completed as part of the community's earlier revitalization.

A Commitment to Sustainable and Smart Building

In addition to its focus on family needs, 175 Oak Street was designed with excellence in sustainability in mind. The building adheres to Toronto Green Standards (TGS – Version 2) and will contribute to TCHC's goal of a 25 per cent reduction in emissions by 2028.

Energy-efficient design elements include the use of green roofs, bird-friendly glazing, LED lighting, balcony thermo-break and rainwater reuse systems – providing both environmental stewardship and enhanced tenant comfort.

The new building will also be home to a satellite energy plant that connects to Regent Park's District Energy System – a unique system within the city that demonstrates TCHC's leadership in urban energy. Once completed, the satellite energy plant will power 175 Oak Street as well as contribute to the Regent Park Energy Incorporated (RPEI) District Energy System, powering the rest of Regent Park.

A Transformative Vision for Regent Park

TCHC's Regent Park revitalization is one of the largest urban renewal projects of its kind and is transforming the historic neighbourhood into a mixed-income, mixed-use community.

Since the revitalization began in 2006, TCHC has delivered over 1,400 new replacement RGI units and added more than 400 new affordable housing rental units. These new TCHC units are designed with quality materials and a modern aesthetic, thoughtfully integrated alongside nearby market buildings to create a cohesive, inclusive community.

With the final phases of revitalization on the horizon, TCHC will continue to realize Regent Park's transformation in partnership with Tridel for Phases 4-5.

Quotes

"Regent Park is a world-class example of community revitalization that has set the standard for how new community housing can be sustainable and inclusive. The revitalized area of Regent Park provides homes to more than 6,500 families in a mixed income community. As the fourteenth building in the project, 175 Oak Street showcases TCHC's ability to be a part of the solution to Toronto's housing crisis."

Sean Baird , TCHC President and CEO

"As National Housing Day nears, it's inspiring to see Toronto Community Housing continue its revitalization work in Regent Park. The delivery of 175 Oak Street is a testament to our focus on creating new affordable homes in the city. Every Torontonian deserves to live in a home that they're proud of and in a neighbourhood where they can thrive."

Olivia Chow , Mayor, City of Toronto

"I'm thrilled to see that 175 Oak Street is almost ready for tenants to move into next year. This building is the culmination of the first three phases of the Regent Park revitalization, an excellent example of what we can do for residents when government, neighbours and developers all work together. With 189 rent-geared-to-income units and 24 affordable housing units, this development is more than just a building—it's a place for families to grow, neighbours to connect, and a community to thrive"

Chris Moise , City of Toronto Councillor, Toronto Centre

"The opening of the newest building in Regent Park's revitalization is an important milestone for all residents in the neighbourhood. Through its work, TCHC is demonstrating the importance of prioritizing local residents and connection. This work is essential to building strong, healthy, vibrant communities. I look forward to welcoming these new tenants to Regent Park in the year ahead."

Kristyn Wong-Tam , Member of Provincial Parliament, Toronto Centre

"The upcoming completion of 175 Oak Street marks a significant milestone as the final TCHC rental building in Phase 3 of the Regent Park revitalization. With a focus on families, accessibility, and sustainability, the building stands as a testament to our collective commitment to creating high-quality, inclusive spaces where individuals and families can grow and thrive. We're immensely proud to celebrate this latest chapter in our 18-year journey in Regent Park alongside Toronto Community Housing, all levels of government, local organizations, and especially the residents who call this vibrant neighbourhood home."

Heela Omarkhail , Vice President, Social Impact, The Daniels Corporation

About the Regent Park Revitalization:

Toronto Community Housing's (TCHC) Regent Park revitalization is transforming this vibrant neighbourhood into a mixed-income, mixed-use community. In partnership with Daniels and Tridel, the project is delivering 2,083 Rent-Geared-to-Income (RGI) units and over a thousand TCHC affordable housing rental units, along with new community spaces, retail, and parks.

Phases 1-3 (with Daniels) delivered 14 TCHC buildings, approximately 1,800 TCHC units, including 1,400 RGI and 400 affordable rental housing units, 4,700 market units, as well as new retail space and key community amenities like a six-acre park, playground, dog park, and greenhouse.

Phases 4-5 (with Tridel) will add 11 buildings, 633 RGI units (completing the 2,083 that existed prior to revitalization), up to 637 affordable housing rental units, 2,100 additional market units, and a new Toronto Public Library branch.

About TCHC:

Toronto Community Housing is Canada's largest social housing provider, with more than 20 years of service to the community. Annually named a Greater Toronto Top Employer, TCHC provides supportive housing to 43,000 low- and moderate-income households and nearly 100,000 tenants living in neighbourhoods across the city.

Positive Tenant Experience | Quality Homes | Vibrant Communities

