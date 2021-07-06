Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness to Lac Saint-Jean's dairy processors Français
Jul 06, 2021, 15:32 ET
ST-GÉDÉON, QC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness in the dairy sector through innovation and modernization. Rose-Alice Boivin-Côté, owner of Fromagerie Médard, will also participate in the event.
Date
July 8, 2021
Time
2:00 p.m. (local time)
Contact information for participation
Fromagerie Médard
10 ch. De Quen, Saint-Gédéon
(Québec) G0W 2P0
Please note that local health directives related to COVID-19 must be adhered to at all times.
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 613-462-4327; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]
