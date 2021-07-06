ST-GÉDÉON, QC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness in the dairy sector through innovation and modernization. Rose-Alice Boivin-Côté, owner of Fromagerie Médard, will also participate in the event.

Date

July 8, 2021

Time

2:00 p.m. (local time)



Contact information for participation

Fromagerie Médard

10 ch. De Quen, Saint-Gédéon

(Québec) G0W 2P0

Please note that local health directives related to COVID-19 must be adhered to at all times.

For further information: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 613-462-4327; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

