Jul 06, 2021, 15:32 ET

ST-GÉDÉON, QC, July 6, 2021  /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness in the dairy sector through innovation and modernization. Rose-Alice Boivin-Côté, owner of Fromagerie Médard, will also participate in the event.

Date
July 8, 2021

Time
2:00 p.m. (local time)

Contact information for participation
Fromagerie Médard
10 ch. De Quen, Saint-Gédéon
(Québec) G0W 2P0 

 Please note that local health directives related to COVID-19 must be adhered to at all times.

