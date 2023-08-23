ST. PETER'S BAY, PEI, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, along with Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Heath MacDonald, and Member of Parliament for Egmont, Bobby Morrissey, will announce funding for new collaborative on-farm research activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Minister and MPs will be joined by Greg Keefe, President of the University of Prince Edward Island, Andrea McKenna, Executive Director of the East Prince Agri-Environment Association, along with PEI farmers, agriculture and watershed organizations.

Date

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time

10:00 a.m. (ADT)

Location

Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation

5522 Route 2

St. Peter's Bay, PE C0A 2A0

Notes for media

Please allow time to set up if you have video and audio equipment.

Parking spaces are available on site.

