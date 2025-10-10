OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be leading a ministerial mission to Mexico from October 14 to 17, 2025. The Minister will travel to Mexico City, where he will connect with provincial counterparts and industry representatives who will be attending the Tri-National Accord later that week. He will then travel to Guadalajara to continue his outreach with key Mexican stakeholders.

This visit will seek to further strengthen Canada's bilateral relationship and expand agricultural cooperation, building on the September meeting between Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum, where the Canada-Mexico Action Plan 2025-2028 was announced.

In Mexico, Minister MacDonald will meet with Julio Berdegué, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development and Javier Calderon, the Head of Mexico's National Health Safety and Quality Service. They will focus on diversifying and growing trade between the two nations.

Minister MacDonald will also meet with local business leaders and stakeholders to promote Canadian agricultural and agri-food products, strengthen bilateral relationships, and explore opportunities of mutual interest.

Quote

"Canada and Mexico share a strong partnership shaped by years of collaboration and more than three decades of free trade. This trip is about further strengthening our ties, developing relationships, and creating opportunities that will drive growth and prosperity in both of our nations."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Associated Links

Follow us on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts for media: Axandre Lemours, Special Assistant - Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]