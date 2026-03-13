OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will travel to Boston, Massachusetts, this weekend, to strengthen Canada's agriculture and agri-food ties internationally and to meet with government and industry leaders.

In Boston, Minister MacDonald will visit Seafood Expo North America (SENA), the largest seafood tradeshow on the continent, where he will meet with dozens of exhibitors and companies from numerous Canadian seafood-exporting provinces, and aid in opening SENA's Canada Pavilion. In addition, the Minister will discuss opportunities to enhance trade and promote Canada as a reliable supplier of high-quality fish, seafood, agriculture and agri-food at networking events with stakeholders.

This is Minister MacDonald's first visit to Massachusetts and SENA since becoming the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

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Contacts for media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]