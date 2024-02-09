MEDIA INVITE - Mila holds a world-class conference on AI and Human Rights with the United Nations, the OECD, and UNESCO among others

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute invites media representatives to a world-class conference that focuses on the critical efforts needed to incorporate human rights into artificial intelligence (AI) governance mechanisms. This event will take place from February 14 to 16, 2024, in Montreal.

Mila is convening top officials from the United Nations, the OECD, UNESCO, and leading experts from academia, civil society and industry to discuss the intersection of human rights and AI governance, for the first time as part of an official event.

WHAT Conference Protecting Human Rights in the Age of AI



WHEN February 14 to 16, 2024



WHERE Mila's Agora, 6650 Saint-Urbain Street, Montréal Webcast available on February 14 only (link will be provided upon request)

The agenda highlights suggest that the opening day and the latter half of the second day will be of particular interest to members of the press. The full program is available here . (Note: all times local, EST)

DAY 1 – FEBRUARY 14, 2024:

5:00 p.m. : Welcome – by Valérie Pisano, President and CEO, Mila

: – by Valérie Pisano, President and CEO, Mila 5:10 p.m. : Opening remarks – by Amandeep Singh Gill , United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Tech Envoy

: – by , United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Tech Envoy 5:25 p.m. : Keynote How relevant are human rights in the age of AI – by Alondra Nelson , Harold F. Linder Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study and former Acting Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and former Deputy Assistant to US President Joe Biden

: – by , Harold F. Linder Professor at the Institute for Advanced Study and former Acting Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and former Deputy Assistant to US President 5:50 p.m. : Panel discussion – with Yoshua Bengio , Full Professor, Université de Montréal and Founder and Scientific Director, Mila, Alondra Nelson & Amandeep Singh Gill

DAY 2 – FEBRUARY 15, 2024. Highlights include:

10:15 a.m. : Panel Tools to integrate human rights in AI governance – with Eliza Aspen (Amnesty International), Wanda Munoz (Feminist AI Research Network), Clara Neppel (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) & Elham Tabassi (National Institute of Standards & Technology)

: – with (Amnesty International), (Feminist AI Research Network), (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) & (National Institute of Standards & Technology) 11:45 a.m. : Lightning talk AI and human rights protection in Europe's new AI Act – by Gry Hasselbalch (European Union's International Outreach for a Human-Centric Approach to AI initiative)

: – by Gry Hasselbalch (European Union's International Outreach for a Human-Centric Approach to AI initiative) 1:15 p.m. : Panel Avenues of redress to protect human rights – with Aziz Huq (Chicago Law School), Jake Okechukwu Effoduh ( Toronto Metropolitan University), Fanny Hidvégi (Access Now) & Nele Roekens (Belgian National Human Rights Institution & Equality Body)

: – with (Chicago Law School), Jake Okechukwu Effoduh ( Metropolitan University), Fanny Hidvégi (Access Now) & (Belgian National Human Rights Institution & Equality Body) 3:15 p.m. : Panel Creating momentum for human rights safeguards in international AI governance – with Patrick Penninckx (Council of Europe ), Karine Perset (OECD), Virginia Dignum (University of Umeå), Neema Lugangira (Government of Tanzania ) & Cédric Wachholz (UNESCO)

: – with Patrick Penninckx (Council of ), Karine Perset (OECD), (University of Umeå), Neema Lugangira (Government of ) & Cédric Wachholz (UNESCO) 5:15 p.m. : Closing remarks – by Benjamin Prud 'homme (Mila)

DAY 3 – FEBRUARY 16, 2024

Policy working groups (closed to media)

SOURCE Mila - Quebec AI Institute

For further information: Select spokespersons and speakers will be available for interviews upon request. To confirm your attendance, or for more information, please contact Eric Aach: [email protected]