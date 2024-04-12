MONTREAL, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Ivanhoé Cambridge and the Le 9e Team invite you to visit the newly renovated 9th floor spaces on April 19, prior to its official opening in May.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., you'll have privileged access to this site so dear to Montrealers, to admire the spaces carefully restored in the spirit of the original layout.

During the visit, you'll have the opportunity to talk with representatives of the project's various partners. This tour will also be the perfect opportunity to take pictures of one of Quebec's most beautiful Art Deco-inspired heritage sites.

WHEN: April 19, 2024

9:00 a.m. : Welcoming journalists

: Welcoming journalists 9:30 a.m. : Site visit

: Site visit 10:30 a.m. : Individual interview period

: Individual interview period 11:30 a.m.: End of the event

WHERE: 1500 boul. Robert-Bourassa, Montreal, QC H3A 3S8

At the building reception desk, someone will be waiting to guide you to the 9th floor.

WHO: Spokespersons available on site

Annik Desmarteau , Vice President, Offices, Quebec , Ivanhoé Cambridge

, Vice President, Offices, , Ivanhoé Cambridge George Drolet, Architect, Principal and Director, EVOQ Architecture

Marco Gucciardi, Director of Operations, Le 9 e Productions Inc.

Productions Inc. Liam Hopkins , Executive Chef of the Île-de-France restaurant

During the event, coffee and pastries will be served.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,500 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$77 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2023, and is part of CDPQ (cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

