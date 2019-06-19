Media Conference: Arrests Conclude Landmark Multinational Child Pornography Investigation

ORILLIA, ON, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges following a lengthy investigation into an Ontario-based supplier of millions of child pornography images and videos distributed to thousands of paying customers around the world.

Commissioner Thomas CARRIQUE will be joined by members of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and the OPP Counter Exploitation and Missing Persons Section, representatives from the Toronto Police Service and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

The panel will announce and explain the significance of a nearly seven-year probe that has taken down an online 'big box store' of photo and video files, prompting unprecedented criminal charges.

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2019



Time: 11:00 a.m.



Location: Homewood Suites Toronto-Vaughan (York Ballroom)

618 Applewood Crescent,

Vaughan, Ontario

One-on-one interviews will be available with participants following the formal media conference, which will be livestreamed on Twitter (@OPP_News). Online media resources (digital photos, video and graphics) will also be available via a media release hyperlink once the news conference begins.

opp.ca

TWITTER: @OPP_News



SOURCE Ontario Provincial Police

For further information: Media Contact: Staff Sergeant Carolle Dionne, Provincial Media Relations Coordinator, Phone: (705) 329-6878

Related Links

jus.gov.on.ca

