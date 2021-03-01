MEDIA AVAILABILITY - 2021 International Women's Day

Date: March 5 2021

This year's United Nations Women theme for International Women's Day is Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world. The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Police Arrangement (CPA), a partnership between the RCMP, Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada, deploys Canadian police officers all around the world, including to Ukraine , the West Bank , Haiti , Mali , and most recently the Democratic Republic of Congo .

Marie-Claude Côté graduated from the RCMP in 1993 and was posted to Burnaby BC in general policing. In 2001, she worked in close personal protection with the Vancouver VIP Section, after which she was transferred the Prime Minister's Protection Detail in Ottawa, where she provided security to three Prime Ministers. After some time in National Security, she went on to work at the RCMP Headquarters' Protective Policing Services Unit and assisted in the preparations for major events, such as the 2010 Winter Olympics. Supt. Côté was commissioned to the rank of Inspector in 2013 and became the executive assistant to the Chief Strategic Policy and Planning Officer until 2015. After postings in Protection Detail and Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS), she was promoted to the rank of Superintendent and became Officer-in-Charge of PPS Operations in September of 2017. In October 2019, Supt. Côté took on the role of Director Gender and Protection and travelled to Baghdad, Iraq to join the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve that was comprised of 77 contributing nations. Supt. Côté has just transferred to Iqaluit, Nunavut as the new Officer-in-Charge of Criminal Operations for the entire territory.

Born and raised in Manitoba, Sergeant Laura Cluney grew up on a small farm just north of Alexander, MB. She joined the Canadian Armed Forces after graduating high school and was posted to CFB Shilo. Her military career spanned from CFB Moose Jaw to CFB Chilliwack. Sgt. Cluney was then deployed to Croatia with UNPROFOR. Her experiences in war torn former Yugoslavia lit the fire for her desire to become an RCMP officer. In 1998, she graduated from Depot. Over the years, she has been posted to Langley, BC, Moose Jaw SK, and Regina SK, where she worked in the Region Traffic Services. Sgt. Cluney also worked in Whitehorse, Yukon. After some time in Ottawa, she jumped at the opportunity to support another law enforcement agency to become better at serving and protecting their communities, the Canadian Police Mission Ukraine. She has been there for just over three months amid the COVID pandemic.

Constable Sophie Lalonde completed her CEGEP in police technology in 2008. After completing police training at the École Nationale de Police du Québec in 2009, she started working with Sûreté du Québec in the city of Mont-Laurier. After a few years there, Cst. Lalonde transferred to the Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts area. In addition to gaining experience as a patrol officer, she was also a relief supervisor and received training to become an explosives inspector. She completed a university degree in psychology in 2018. Cst. Lalonde is an avid traveller and experienced in Karate, having earned her black belt and competed at the national level twice. In 2017, Cst Sophie Lalonde competed in the World Police and Fire Games in California, and won gold in boxing.

