MEDIA ALERT/Photo-Op: The Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon and 5k take place this Sunday

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - More than 6,500 racers will be taking part in the 2019 Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon and 5k, including some of Canada's top distance runners, on Sunday, June 23.

Once again, many participants will be dedicating their races to the 69 local community charities taking part in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge. Since 2007, the Scotiabank Charity Challenge in Vancouver has raised over $8 million for local charities and since 2003, over $74 million has been raised as part of the Scotiabank Charity Challenge across Canada. Participating charities keep 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, as Scotiabank pays for all related transaction and credit card fees.

Kip Kangogo of Lethbridge, Alberta returns once again to defend his title as 2018 winner of the Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon. Kip has won the event seven times in the past 10 years and is always a strong contender. Challenging Kip will be Rob Watson (4x Canadian Champion), Chris Balestrini (3rd place at the Canadian Half Marathon Championships) and Benjamin Preisner.

In the women's race, defending Champion Dayna Pidhoresky will be back to defend her title against Natasha Wodak (2019 10K and 10,000m Champion) and Emily Setlack.

WHAT: Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon and 5k



WHERE: Half-Marathon Start – East Mall; west of UBC Thunderbird Arena

5k Start – Lagoon Drive; near The Fish House in Stanley Park



WHEN: Sunday, June 23, 2019

Half-Marathon Start – 7:30 a.m.

5k Start – 9:15 a.m.

MEDIA ACCESS:

The media tent is located near the finish area on the south lawn of The Fish House in Stanley Park. Please check-in to arrange interviews and photo opportunities.



PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES:

7:30 a.m. Half-Marathon start on East Mall; west of UBC Thunderbird Arena 7:55 a.m. Spanish Banks 8:10 a.m. Kitsilano Beach 8:20 a.m. Burrard Bridge 8:30 a.m. Elite finishing time on Stanley Park Drive, across from The Fish House in Stanley Park

Elite men's expected time: 8:30 a.m.

Elite women's expected time: 8:40 a.m. 9:15 a.m. 5k start on Lagoon Drive, near The Fish House in Stanley Park 10:30 a.m. Awards Ceremony on stage at finish area, Ceperley Park

Run, walk, pledge or cheer on June 23, 2019, at the Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon and 5k. It's not too late to help raise money for important causes in your community! Share why you race to support your charity, using the hashtags: #RunScotia #ScotiaHalf #InfinitePotential on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information about the Vancouver Half-Marathon and 5k and the Scotiabank Charity Challenge visit: www.vancouverhalf.com

About the Scotiabank Vancouver Half- Marathon:

The Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon & 5k is part of the prestigious Canada Running Series. As one of Vancouver's premier running events, the "Scotia Half" attracts more than 6,500 runners and walkers of all levels, including many elite athletes and spectators to the city. The Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon and 5k take place on Sunday, June 23 starting at 7:30 a.m., for the Half-Marathon and 9:30 a.m., for the 5k.

The Canada Running Series is the nation's premier running circuit with eight events: four in Toronto, two in Vancouver, one in Edmonton and one in Montreal. It annually attracts some 65,000 participants and raises more than $6 million for some 320 mostly-local charities. The Series includes the IAAF Gold Label Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and the Athletics Canada National Marathon Championships. Since 1999, CRS has gained international recognition for innovation and organization.

About Scotiabank:

At Scotiabank, we aim to support organizations that are committed to helping young people reach their infinite potential. Young people are our future leaders and Scotiabank's goal is to help ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources they need to support their success. Together with our employees, the Bank supports causes at a grassroots level. Recognized as a leader for our charitable donations and philanthropic activities, in 2018, Scotiabank contributed more than $80 million to help our communities around the world.

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 99,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at April 30, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For Media Enquiries Only: Randy Clegg, Scotiabank Vancouver Half-Marathon & 5k, Media Relations Manager, rclegg@shaw.ca, 604.209.0611; Grace Kim, Scotiabank, gracej.kim@scotiabank.com, 778.668.2995

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

