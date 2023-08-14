On Thursday, August 17th A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger sold to MS Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug.14, 2023 /CNW/ - This Thursday, treat yourself to a tasty Teen Burger and help A&W Canada and MS Canada reach their $2 million fundraising goal to support Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Helping to ring in the 15th year, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman, TJ Brodie and his wife Amber are partnering with the Burgers to Beat MS campaign to raise awareness and critical funds for MS Canada. This cause is very close to their hearts as Amber was diagnosed with MS in 2016.

Since its inception, the Burgers to Beat MS campaign has raised more than $19 million to support world-class research programs, including advancing treatment and care, enhancing wellbeing, halting disease progression, and prevention.

Looking for more ways to make a difference? From now through Thursday, you can contribute to the cause by rounding-up your bill with any purchase or by making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca .

What: Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day by ordering a Teen Burger and helping raise

critical funds for MS research. A&W will donate $2 from every Teen Burger sold across

Canada on August 17, to MS Canada to support Canadians living with MS.

Where: A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you.

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023; all day from open to close.

Why: Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. Approximately 1 in every 400

Canadians live with MS. Show your support for Canadians affected by MS and help

raise funds for MS Canada.

How: Canadians can order a Teen Burger via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, the A&W mobile app, and third-party delivery partners.

Show your support and rally friends and family by posting on social media using

#BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @mscanadaofficial to help raise

awareness.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a Canadian company – 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. We believe in helping our customers take small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef, to offering reusables, and fundraising in support of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in all the communities we operate in across Canada. Home of Canada's Best Tasting Burgers, we serve Canadians coast to coast with over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

About multiple sclerosis and MS Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. MS Canada provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mscanada.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find MS Canada on Twitter , Instagram or Facebook .

Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Canada and/or Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada are available for interviews on August 16 and August 17.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

