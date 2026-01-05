A&W's Value Deals menu offers delicious, quality bites under $4.

For under $4 each, Canadians can enjoy fan-favourite options like the Buddy™ Cheeseburger, Chicken Buddy Burger™, and more.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Delicious, high-quality ingredients at a great price--that's the ultimate value you get when you order from A&W's Value Deals menu. Featuring a variety of fan-favourite options priced under $4 each, it's an easy choice for both your wallet and your taste buds.

A&W's Value Deals menu offers guests exceptional everyday value by using the same best-tasting, high-quality ingredients you know and love from Canada's Original Burger Chain. You can enjoy the satisfying value of our juicy grass-fed beef raised without hormones or steroids and deliciously seasoned chicken raised without antibiotics, for under $4. The Value Deals menu also has your vegetarian cravings covered with the iconic Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy Burger™.

Under $4 Value Deals menu Highlights:

Buddy Cheeseburger

Chicken Buddy Burger

Spicy Piri-Piri Buddy Burgers

Spicy Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Bacon Chicken Wrap

"Canadians love and trust A&W for our great-tasting food made with quality ingredients, and our Value Deals menu is no exception," says Susan Senecal, CEO & President of A&W Canada. "From delicious grass-fed beef Buddy burgers to vegetarian options like our popular Spicy Piri-Piri Potato Buddy Burger, there are choices for any guests looking for everyday value."

Grab from the Under $4 Value Deals menu by ordering at your neighbourhood A&W or on the A&W mobile app.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,070+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca

