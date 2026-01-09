A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Names Brent Todd as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("A&W") is pleased to name Brent Todd as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective March 2, 2026.

Following the retirement of long-time Vice President, Restaurants Neil Farmer, we are pleased to announce that Brent Todd will take on the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer as of March 2, 2026. Brent Todd is one of A&W's most successful leaders, with 20+ years of experience with A&W. This promotion will see Brent take on leadership of Operations as well as Purchasing & Distribution, supported by a very talented team.

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. A&W's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "AW".

