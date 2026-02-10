A&W FOOD SERVICES OF CANADA INC. ANNOUNCES TIMING OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2025 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("A&W", "Food Services", "our") will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Following the release of its results, A&W will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 5, 2026. Food Services' CEO, Susan Senecal, and CFO, Kelly Blankstein, will review A&W's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2025 and provide an update on corporate developments.

The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/267513559

Participants who wish to ask questions will need to register in advance of the conference call using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/267513559?pwd=JDLZJd00

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be made available for one year at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/267513559

We look forward to having you participate in our call.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Kelly Blankstein, Chief Financial Officer, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc., (604) 988-2141, e-mail:[email protected], www. awinvestors.ca