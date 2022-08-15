A&W Canada is donating $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on Burgers to Beat MS Day

this Thursday, August 18 to the MS Society of Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Enjoy a delicious meal and support a great cause! In honour of A&W's 14th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day, A&W Canada , the MS Society of Canada , and Olympic gold medalist, Christine Sinclair, proudly return to raise crucial funds to support MS research and Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

On Thursday, August 18, A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger® sold via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, the A&W mobile app, and third-party delivery partners across Canada to the MS Society of Canada.

Canada has over 1,000 A&W restaurants across the country, and on this day, Canadians nation-wide can eat good food while making a difference for Canadians living with MS. Looking for more ways to help us beat MS? From now through Thursday, guests can raise funds by choosing to round-up their bill with any purchase or by making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca .

With more than $17 million raised to date, A&W Canada is dedicated to continuing support for Canadians affected by MS and surpass its goal of $1.5 million in the campaign's 14th year.

What: A&W's 14th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day is on Thursday, August 18 where $2 from every Teen Burger® sold across Canada will go towards helping Canadians living with MS. Guests are encouraged to celebrate by ordering a Teen Burger® to enjoy with their family and friends.

Where: A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you.

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022; all day from open to close.

Why: Show your support for Canadians affected by MS and help raise funds for the MS Society of Canada. Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. Approximately 1 in every 400 Canadians live with MS – more than 90,000 people in Canada.

How: Canadians can order a Teen Burger® via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, the A&W mobile app, and third-party delivery partners.

Spread the word by posting on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @MSSocietyCanada to help raise awareness.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a 100% Canadian-owned-and-operated company, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. A sustainable leader in the QSR industry, we believe in helping our customers take small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef and offering reusables in our restaurants to fundraising in support of Canadians living with Multiple Sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in our communities. We're all about serving up great taste with simple, natural ingredients and minimal waste in over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disease meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter , Instagram or like our page on Facebook .

Susan Senecal, Pamela Valentine and other A&W Canada and MS Society of Canada spokespeople are available for interviews between Wednesday, August 17th and Thursday, August 18th.

Editor's Note: Your local A&W restaurant, MS Society of Canada representative and/or other Burgers to Beat MS partners may send you additional details about the campaign.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact:

Taffin Sekulin

Strategic Objectives

[email protected]

C: 416 366 7735 x0268

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.