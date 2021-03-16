NORTH DUMFRIES, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship, Sue Foxton, Mayor of North Dumfries.

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT Zoom event: Media are asked to register with Cynthia Hislop or Denise Donald via email

[email protected] to receive a participation link. Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Township

of North Dumfries YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/pzGdjyqtSQk

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Andrew McNeely, Chief Administrative Officer, Township of North Dumfries, 519-632-8800 ext. 121, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

