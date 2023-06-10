OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

Ukraine

The Prime Minister will visit the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

The Prime Minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister will participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

The Prime Minister will deliver an address at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will visit a mental health and rehabilitation center for veterans. He will be joined by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

The Prime Minister will hold a media scrum. He will be joined by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland.

