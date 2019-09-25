Media Advisory - Unifor National President in Regina to provide update on Crowns bargaining

REGINA, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Negotiators for Unifor, including National President Jerry Dias, will be making an announcement regarding the ongoing bargaining with seven Crown corporations in Saskatchewan.

"Saskatchewan Crown utilities and services are the envy of other provinces," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The hard-working men and women that deliver high-quality public services have earned a fair contract."

Nearly 5,000 workers from SaskTel, SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskWater, the Water Security Agency, SecurTek, and DirectWest are in a legal strike position.

WHAT: News conference to update bargaining and job action

WHO: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President; Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director; Penny Matheson, President Unifor Local 1-S (SaskTel); Ian Davidson, Unifor Local 649 (SaskPower and SaskEnergy)

WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 10 a.m. Central Standard Time

WHERE: Oak Room, Hotel Saskatchewan, 2125 Victoria Avenue, Regina

For those who cannot attend in person, the news conference will be streamed live on Unifor Canada's Facebook page: Facebook.com/uniforcanada

If a collective agreement cannot be bargained next week, job action at SaskTel is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on September 30.

