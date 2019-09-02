Media Advisory - Unifor members to celebrate Labour Day together at PNE

VANCOUVER, Sept. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Hundreds of Unifor members and their families will celebrate the achievements of the labour movement with a well-earned day off at the Pacific National Exhibition Monday morning.

"Unifor has so much to celebrate on the sixth anniversary of our union's founding," said Dias. "Rank-and-file Unifor members have consistently mobilized to win better collective agreements and have helped change the politics of British Columbia and Canada."

WHAT: Unifor Labour Day celebrations

WHO: Unifor members from many sectors of B.C.'s economy

WHEN: Monday, September 2 between 9–10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Unifor members will be meeting at Notre Dame Secondary School before taking their families to the PNE when gates open at 11 a.m.

Unifor is sponsoring free PNE gate passes for 2,000 members and their families.

"Unifor has proven that we are a union that will fight for workers' rights," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor's Western Regional Director. "We are also proud to help our members spend meaningful family time at a cherished Metro Vancouver institution like the PNE."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

