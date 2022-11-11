MEDIA ADVISORY - Unifor leadership media conference at start of federal lobby week

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor's National President, Lana Payne, and additional union leaders, will hold a media conference to kick off a week of lobbying on worker issues and the union's 2023 federal budget priorities in Ottawa.

Lana Payne, National President, Len Poirier, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer, Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Québec Director (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Canada's federal government must act to not only protect worker's rights, but also to build a resilient economy where families are protected from shocks and recession," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Workers are in Ottawa to meet with decision-makers and urge them to take swift action on policies that will protect workers in the years to come."



When: November 14, 2022 at 10:00 am ET







Where: Room 125-B in West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa







Who: Lana Payne, Unifor National President









Len Poirier, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer









Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Québec Director









Matthew Green, M.P. (Hamilton Centre)



From November 14 to 18, 2022, union members including the National Officers, Regional Directors and members of the National Executive Board will meet with more than 100 Members of Parliament, including Ministers.

Among the list of recommendations presented in the union's 2023 Budget submission, Unifor leadership will push MPs and federal decision-makers on the following four items requiring government to take immediate action:

Address Canada's affordability crisis,

affordability crisis, Deliver on permanent EI reform,

Adopt a strong anti-scab legislation, and

Implement a just transition.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

