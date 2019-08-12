Media Advisory: Tokyo Smoke keeps the good times rolling with a fourth recreational cannabis store in Winnipeg, MB

WINNIPEG, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Tokyo Smoke, Canada's award-winning, design-focused cannabis retailer, is excited to be opening a fourth location in Winnipeg. Tokyo Smoke's elevated and immersive retail experience includes 1:1 tailored sessions with seasoned Education Specialists and the opportunity to interact with products via specially-designed scent orbs. Guests can explore a wide array of recreational cannabis products and accessories, conveniently grouped according to an intuitive intent system (Go, Rise, Equalize, Ease, Pause).

Tokyo Smoke keeps the good times rolling with a fourth recreational cannabis store in Winnipeg, MB. (CNW Group/Tokyo Smoke)
The Tokyo Smoke store team looks forward to meeting the neighbours and creating a hub for adult recreational cannabis education and culture. 

The store opening will take place on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Grand Opening celebration for the community on Saturday, August 17th from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location details:
150 - 3393 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB, R3K 2C9
Phone number: (204) 515-7750
Store hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Media sneak peek before the store opening:

We want to invite you, our local media friends, to visit us for an exclusive introduction to the new Tokyo Smoke retail store and an intimate, up-close look at our immersive shopping experience.

Please join us on Wednesday, August 14 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. for a light breakfast reception and a sneak peek of the new space before doors open to the public.

The preview will include:

  • An opportunity to interview Tokyo Smoke's Director of Retail Marketing, Spardha Townend, and Community Manager, Laura Miller.
  • A walkthrough of the Tokyo Smoke shopping experience.
  • The opportunity to capture footage of the storefront and store interior.
  • A sneak peek of the strains, formats and accessories available for purchase.
  • Interactive cannabis education stations.
  • Breakfast provided by The Gates on Roblin.
  • Swag bags featuring Tokyo Smoke lifestyle products and goodies from local Winnipeg makers.

AGENDA
8:30 AM Guests and media arrive, breakfast served
8:50 AM Welcome remarks from Tokyo Smoke
9:00 AM Store tour and opportunity to explore products and educational activities
9:30 AM Event wraps
10:00 AM Store opens to public

Guests will be required to show ID as proof they are legal age of consumption in the province of Manitoba (19+). Please RSVP all guest names to the email below:

