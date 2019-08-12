Media Advisory: Tokyo Smoke keeps the good times rolling with a fourth recreational cannabis store in Winnipeg, MB
Aug 12, 2019, 20:00 ET
WINNIPEG, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Tokyo Smoke, Canada's award-winning, design-focused cannabis retailer, is excited to be opening a fourth location in Winnipeg. Tokyo Smoke's elevated and immersive retail experience includes 1:1 tailored sessions with seasoned Education Specialists and the opportunity to interact with products via specially-designed scent orbs. Guests can explore a wide array of recreational cannabis products and accessories, conveniently grouped according to an intuitive intent system (Go, Rise, Equalize, Ease, Pause).
The Tokyo Smoke store team looks forward to meeting the neighbours and creating a hub for adult recreational cannabis education and culture.
The store opening will take place on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Grand Opening celebration for the community on Saturday, August 17th from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Location details:
150 - 3393 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB, R3K 2C9
Phone number: (204) 515-7750
Store hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Media sneak peek before the store opening:
We want to invite you, our local media friends, to visit us for an exclusive introduction to the new Tokyo Smoke retail store and an intimate, up-close look at our immersive shopping experience.
Please join us on Wednesday, August 14 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. for a light breakfast reception and a sneak peek of the new space before doors open to the public.
The preview will include:
- An opportunity to interview Tokyo Smoke's Director of Retail Marketing, Spardha Townend, and Community Manager, Laura Miller.
- A walkthrough of the Tokyo Smoke shopping experience.
- The opportunity to capture footage of the storefront and store interior.
- A sneak peek of the strains, formats and accessories available for purchase.
- Interactive cannabis education stations.
- Breakfast provided by The Gates on Roblin.
- Swag bags featuring Tokyo Smoke lifestyle products and goodies from local Winnipeg makers.
AGENDA
8:30 AM Guests and media arrive, breakfast served
8:50 AM Welcome remarks from Tokyo Smoke
9:00 AM Store tour and opportunity to explore products and educational activities
9:30 AM Event wraps
10:00 AM Store opens to public
Guests will be required to show ID as proof they are legal age of consumption in the province of Manitoba (19+). Please RSVP all guest names to the email below:
SOURCE Tokyo Smoke
For further information: Sherril Matthes, Partner, Honest Agency, tokyosmoke@honestagency.com, (204) 947 6824
