MEDIA ADVISORY - Tim Hortons to present Special Olympics Canada with proceeds from Global Day of Inclusion
Aug 20, 2019, 15:44 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - On Thursday, August 22, Tim Hortons and Special Olympics Canada will be celebrating the success from fundraising efforts on the Global Day of Inclusion. On July 20, Tim Hortons guests across Canada raised a record $150,000 for Special Olympics athletes by purchasing a limited-edition donut designed by 26-year-old Special Olympics athlete Tori Ranson. 100% of the proceeds from Tori's donut support Special Olympics Canada, benefiting athletes across the country.
WHAT:
Tim Hortons will be presenting a cheque for $150,000 to Special Olympics Canada
WHEN:
Thursday, August 22, 2019
WHERE:
Tim Hortons 130 King – The Exchange Tower, ground floor, north-east corner
WHO:
Sharon Bollenbach, CEO, Special Olympics Canada
Markus Sturm, Head of Marketing, Tim Hortons Canada
Special Olympics athletes
SOURCE Tim Hortons
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Giffin, North Strategic, 416-617-4500, Meghan.giffin@northstrategic.com
