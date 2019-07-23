MEDIA ADVISORY: Tim Hortons® to open the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café in Toronto

News provided by

Tim Hortons

Jul 23, 2019, 06:00 ET

– Tim Hortons 130 King –

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 25, the doors will officially open at Tim Hortons 130 King – the company's first-ever innovation café. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, at the base of the historic Exchange Tower, the restaurant is a modern interpretation of the Tim Hortons brand and is a unique space to test new menu items and technology initiatives.

WHAT:

Celebrate the grand opening of Tim Hortons 130 King

Doors will open on Thursday, July 25 after a short ribbon cutting ceremony around 8 a.m. EDT

The décor and design for Tim Hortons 130 King is inspired by Tim Horton himself with hockey cues tying back to the brand's roots found throughout the space

Sample some of the delicious new menu items available exclusively at Tim Hortons 130 King, including:


o

Seven different coffee-serving methods, including the all-new Tim Hortons Draft Latte, a nitro-infused cold brew coffee layered with milk


o

Twelve new Dream Donuts, including maple bacon, crème brûlée, hazelnut buttercream and blueberry hibiscus


o

New premium sandwiches, including a Tuscan Caprese and Italian Muffuletta


o

A variety of rotating soups, including Thai green curry chicken and Moroccan vegetable


o

Delicious breakfast sandwiches each made with a freshly cracked Grade A egg

WHO:

Interviews available on-site with Tim Hortons executives

Wendel Clark, Maple Leafs alumni will be on-site signing autographs


WHEN:

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Ribbon cutting at 7:50 a.m. EDT with spokespeople available after 9 a.m. EDT and throughout the day

Wendel Clark autograph signing will be 9 a.m. - 11 a.m


WHERE:

Tim Hortons 130 King

130 King St. West

Ground-level, northwest corner of the Exchange Tower

Toronto, ON

M5X 2A2

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: Emily Ngai, Account Manager, North Strategic, 416-570-2058, emily.ngai@northstrategic.com

Organization Profile

Tim Hortons

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Tim Hortons® to open the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café in Toronto

News provided by

Tim Hortons

Jul 23, 2019, 06:00 ET