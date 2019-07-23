MEDIA ADVISORY: Tim Hortons® to open the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café in Toronto

– Tim Hortons 130 King –



TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 25, the doors will officially open at Tim Hortons 130 King – the company's first-ever innovation café. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, at the base of the historic Exchange Tower, the restaurant is a modern interpretation of the Tim Hortons brand and is a unique space to test new menu items and technology initiatives.

WHAT:

● Celebrate the grand opening of Tim Hortons 130 King

● Doors will open on Thursday, July 25 after a short ribbon cutting ceremony around 8 a.m. EDT

● The décor and design for Tim Hortons 130 King is inspired by Tim Horton himself with hockey cues tying back to the brand's roots found throughout the space

● Sample some of the delicious new menu items available exclusively at Tim Hortons 130 King, including:



o Seven different coffee-serving methods, including the all-new Tim Hortons Draft Latte, a nitro-infused cold brew coffee layered with milk



o Twelve new Dream Donuts, including maple bacon, crème brûlée, hazelnut buttercream and blueberry hibiscus



o New premium sandwiches, including a Tuscan Caprese and Italian Muffuletta



o A variety of rotating soups, including Thai green curry chicken and Moroccan vegetable



o Delicious breakfast sandwiches each made with a freshly cracked Grade A egg WHO:



Interviews available on-site with Tim Hortons executives

Wendel Clark, Maple Leafs alumni will be on-site signing autographs



WHEN:



Thursday, July 25, 2019

Ribbon cutting at 7:50 a.m. EDT with spokespeople available after 9 a.m. EDT and throughout the day

Wendel Clark autograph signing will be 9 a.m. - 11 a.m



WHERE:



Tim Hortons 130 King

130 King St. West

Ground-level, northwest corner of the Exchange Tower

Toronto, ON

M5X 2A2

