MEDIA ADVISORY: Tim Hortons® to open the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café in Toronto

Jul 16, 2019, 06:00 ET

– Tim Hortons 130 King –

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 25, the doors will officially open at Tim Hortons 130 King – the company's first-ever innovation café. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, at the base of the historic Exchange Tower, the restaurant is a modern interpretation of the Tim Hortons brand and is a unique space to test new menu items and technology initiatives.

WHAT:



•  Celebrate the grand opening of Tim Hortons 130 King

•  Doors will open on Thursday, July 25 after a short ribbon cutting ceremony around 8 a.m. EDT

•  The décor and design for Tim Hortons 130 King is inspired by Tim Horton himself with hockey cues tying back to the brand's roots found throughout the space

•  Sample some of the delicious new menu items available exclusively at Tim Hortons 130 King, including:



o   Seven different coffee-serving methods, including the all-new Tim Hortons Draft   Latte


o   Twelve new Dream Donuts, including Maple Bacon donut and Crème Brûlée



o   New premium sandwiches, including a Tuscan Caprese and Italian Muffuletta


o   A variety of rotating soups, including Thai green curry chicken and  Moroccan vegetable

WHO:



Interviews available on-site with Tim Hortons executives


WHEN:



Thursday, July 25, 2019

After 7 a.m. EDT



WHERE:



Tim Hortons 130 King

130 King St. West


Ground-level, northwest corner of the Exchange Tower

Toronto, ON

M5X 2A2

