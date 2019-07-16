MEDIA ADVISORY: Tim Hortons® to open the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café in Toronto
Jul 16, 2019, 06:00 ET
– Tim Hortons 130 King –
TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 25, the doors will officially open at Tim Hortons 130 King – the company's first-ever innovation café. Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, at the base of the historic Exchange Tower, the restaurant is a modern interpretation of the Tim Hortons brand and is a unique space to test new menu items and technology initiatives.
WHAT:
• Celebrate the grand opening of Tim Hortons 130 King
• Doors will open on Thursday, July 25 after a short ribbon cutting ceremony around 8 a.m. EDT
• The décor and design for Tim Hortons 130 King is inspired by Tim Horton himself with hockey cues tying back to the brand's roots found throughout the space
• Sample some of the delicious new menu items available exclusively at Tim Hortons 130 King, including:
o Seven different coffee-serving methods, including the all-new Tim Hortons Draft Latte
o Twelve new Dream Donuts, including Maple Bacon donut and Crème Brûlée
o New premium sandwiches, including a Tuscan Caprese and Italian Muffuletta
o A variety of rotating soups, including Thai green curry chicken and Moroccan vegetable
WHO:
Interviews available on-site with Tim Hortons executives
WHEN:
Thursday, July 25, 2019
After 7 a.m. EDT
WHERE:
Tim Hortons 130 King
130 King St. West
Ground-level, northwest corner of the Exchange Tower
Toronto, ON
M5X 2A2
