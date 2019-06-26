Media Advisory - Three New Initiatives to Support Official-Language Minority Communities and Promote Bilingualism Across the Country

Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), will announce funding for three new initiatives to support bilingualism and French services in Francophone-minority communities

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa-Vanier), will be at La Cité on Thursday to announce three new initiatives in support of official-language minority communities and to promote bilingualism across Canada. Ms. Fortier will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie; the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development; and the Honourable Ginette C. Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, June 27, 2019

TIME:

1:00 p.m.

PLACE:

La Cité (Excentricité room)

801 Aviation Parkway

Ottawa, Ontario

