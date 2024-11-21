Media Advisory - THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES OTTAWA AND TORONTO AREA RESIDENTS TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE NEWLY UNVEILED 2024 $2 COIN CELEBRATING INUIT NUNANGAT Français
Nov 21, 2024, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -
What:
The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges in Ottawa and
Canadians will have the opportunity to collect all three 2024
There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange,
Details:
Canadian Coin and Currency
10355 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 3C1
Friday, November 22, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Rexall Drugstore
900 Greenbank Road
Ottawa, ON, K2J 1S0
Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)
For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]
