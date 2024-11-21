The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges in Ottawa and Richmond Hill (Ontario), where the public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect a newly unveiled 2024 $2 Commemorative Circulation Coin – Celebrating Inuit Nunangat.

Canadians will have the opportunity to collect all three 2024 commemorative issues, including the 2024 $2 Commemorative Circulation Coin – 100 th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the 2024 $1 Commemorative Circulation Coin – 150th Anniversary of the Birth of L. M. Montgomery.



