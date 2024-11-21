Media Advisory - THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES OTTAWA AND TORONTO AREA RESIDENTS TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE NEWLY UNVEILED 2024 $2 COIN CELEBRATING INUIT NUNANGAT Français

News provided by

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

Nov 21, 2024, 09:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

What:

The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges in Ottawa and
Richmond Hill (Ontario), where the public is invited to trade their
pocket change for an opportunity to collect a newly unveiled 2024 $2
Commemorative Circulation Coin – Celebrating Inuit Nunangat.



Canadians will have the opportunity to collect all three 2024
commemorative issues, including the 2024 $2 Commemorative
Circulation Coin – 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian
Air Force and the 2024 $1 Commemorative Circulation
Coin – 150th Anniversary of the Birth of L. M. Montgomery.



There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange,
while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any
Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable.
There is no admission fee to participate in these events.


Details:

Canadian Coin and Currency

10355 Yonge Street

Richmond Hill, ON, L4C 3C1

Friday, November 22, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Rexall Drugstore

900 Greenbank Road

Ottawa, ON, K2J 1S0

Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)

For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM)