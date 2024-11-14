Media Advisory - THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES MONTREAL AND QUEBEC CITY AREA RESIDENTS TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE NEWLY UNVEILED 2024 $2 COIN CELEBRATING INUIT NUNANGAT

What:                         

The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges in Boutique Imaginaire's Pointe-Claire and Quebec City stores, where the public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect a newly unveiled 2024 $2 Commemorative Circulation Coin – Celebrating Inuit Nunangat.

Canadians will have the opportunity to collect all three 2024 commemorative issues, including the 2024 $2 Commemorative Circulation Coin – 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the 2024 $1 Commemorative Circulation Coin – 150th Anniversary of the Birth of L. M. Montgomery.

There will be a limit on the number of coins guests can exchange, while supplies last. Coin exchanges are cash-only transactions, any Canadian circulation coin or banknote denomination is acceptable. There is no admission fee to participate in these events.

 

Details:                       

Boutique Imaginaire (Ste-Foy, QC)
2740 boul. Laurier, 3rd Floor,
Quebec, QC, G1V 4P7
Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Boutique Imaginaire (CF Fairview Pointe-Claire)
6801 Route Transcanadienne,
Pointe-Claire, QC, H9R 5J2
Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]

