Media Advisory - THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT INVITES MONTREAL AND QUEBEC CITY AREA RESIDENTS TO TRADE THEIR CHANGE FOR THE NEWLY UNVEILED 2024 $2 COIN CELEBRATING INUIT NUNANGAT
News provided byRoyal Canadian Mint (RCM)
Nov 14, 2024, 16:19 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -
What:
The Royal Canadian Mint is hosting coin exchanges in Boutique Imaginaire's Pointe-Claire and Quebec City stores, where the public is invited to trade their pocket change for an opportunity to collect a newly unveiled 2024 $2 Commemorative Circulation Coin – Celebrating Inuit Nunangat.
Details:
Boutique Imaginaire (Ste-Foy, QC)
For more information, please contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, 613-884-6370, [email protected]
