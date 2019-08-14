Media Advisory - The National Research Council of Canada to announce the largest Industrial Research Assistance Program investment in a Canadian business

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program will announce the largest research and development funding allocated to a Canadian business in the history of the program.

The announcement will be followed by a facilities tour and technology demonstrations for guests and media.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2019



Time: Media arrival: 1:20 pm (ET)

Remarks: 1:30 pm (ET)

Facility tour: 2:00 pm (ET)



Location: Ross Video Limited – Ottawa Campus

64 Auriga Drive

Ottawa, ON K2E 7W6

National Research Council Canada

For further information: Media Relations, National Research Council of Canada, 613-991-1431, 1-855-282-1637, media@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca

