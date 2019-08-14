Media Advisory - The Honourable Wayne Easter to announce Canada's First Living Lab Site

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, PEI, will be at Bedeque Farms to announce Canada's first Living Lab Site.

Event

Announcement

Date

August 15, 2019

Time

10:30 a.m. (local time)

Location

Bedeque Farms

71 Route 112 (route Searletown)

Bedeque, PEI C0B 1C0

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, Mobile: 613-404-1168; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.agr.gc.ca/

