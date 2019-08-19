Media Advisory - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson and Parliamentary Secretary Terry Beech to announce funding support to reduce traffic congestion on Vancouver's North Shore

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, and Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding for an economic development initiative aimed at reducing traffic congestion on Vancouver's North Shore.

Date: August 20, 2019



Time: 9:15 a.m.



Location: Polygon Gallery (South side patio)

101 Carrie Cates Street

North Vancouver, BC

V7M 3J4

