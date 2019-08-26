Media Advisory - The Government of Canada invests to support networking for young farmers

Aug 26, 2019, 18:19 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will be at the Jeunes Agriculteurs d'Élite Gala in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, to announce a federal investment in networking for young farmers.
August 27, 2019
6:30 PM (local time)
Centre de congrès de Saint-Hyacinthe
3225 Avenue Cusson local 5300, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8S4
