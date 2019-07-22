Media Advisory - The Government of Canada announcement on new Parks Canada collection storage facility in Gatineau Français
Jul 22, 2019, 12:10 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Steven MacKinnon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, and Member of Parliament for Gatineau, will announce plans for the new Parks Canada collection storage facility in Gatineau.
He will make the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, and will be joined by William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac.
Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.
The details are as follows:
Date:
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Time:
Event starts at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
555 avenue des Entreprises
SOURCE Parks Canada
For further information: and RSVP: Media Relations, pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca, 819-420-9292; Cédric Sarault, Steven.mackinnon.a2@parl.gc.ca, 819-561-5555
