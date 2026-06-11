Media advisory - The Canada Council for the Arts will make an announcement about support for Alberta's arts sector with Minister Marc Miller

Media advisory - The Canada Council for the Arts will make an announcement about support for Alberta's arts sector with Minister Marc MillerFrançais
News provided byCanada Council for the Arts
Jun 11, 2026, 16:42 ET
CALGARY, AB, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Council for the Arts will make an announcement about support for Alberta's arts sector, accompanied by the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, in his capacity as Minister responsible for the Canada Council for the Arts.
Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time: 9 a.m. MDT
Location: Upon registration.
All accredited media are asked to register for in-person participation by emailing [email protected].
SOURCE Canada Council for the Arts
Contacts: Canada Council for the Arts, Media Relations, 613-239-3958 | 1-800-263-5588, extension 5151, [email protected]
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