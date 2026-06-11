Media advisory - The Canada Council for the Arts will make an announcement about support for Alberta's arts sector with Minister Marc Miller

CALGARY, AB, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Council for the Arts will make an announcement about support for Alberta's arts sector, accompanied by the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, in his capacity as Minister responsible for the Canada Council for the Arts.

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. MDT

Location: Upon registration.

All accredited media are asked to register for in-person participation by emailing [email protected].

SOURCE Canada Council for the Arts

Contacts: Canada Council for the Arts, Media Relations, 613-239-3958 | 1-800-263-5588, extension 5151, [email protected]