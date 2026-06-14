Canada Council for the Arts invests $25 million to strengthen Alberta arts communities

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Council for the Arts is announcing the creation of the Alberta Focus Fund -- a $25 million investment over five years -- to help artists and arts organizations across Alberta access the support they need to create, collaborate and connect with audiences, to the benefit of communities across the province.

The investment responds to what artists and organizations across Alberta have been expressing: there is tremendous creativity and potential in the province, and with additional support, even more of it can be realized and shared.

"The Alberta Focus Fund is the result of three years of work, including collaboration with arts funders in Alberta and on-the-ground engagement, to better respond to the realities of the province," said Michelle Chawla, Director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts. "Our goal is simple: to ensure that artists and arts organizations can access the support they need to do their work, connect with audiences and have a meaningful impact on the lives of Albertans and Canadians."

The Fund is designed to make a tangible difference across Alberta's diverse arts ecosystem. It will support more artistic projects and strengthen the capacity of arts organizations through the Canada Council's existing programs. It is expected to benefit artists and art organizations in many disciplines and in all parts of the province, namely Indigenous, Deaf and disability and racialized artists, as well as artists and arts organizations in rural and remote areas and official language minority communities.

"The arts are central to who we are as a country. They reflect our stories, bring people together and play a vital role in our economy," said the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. "Through this Fund, the Canada Council for the Arts is strengthening access to funding and helping artists and organizations across Alberta create and share their work with audiences at home, in Canada and around the world."

The Canada Council's efforts in Alberta over the past few years are grounded in a vision for a thriving arts sector in all parts of Canada. Work is underway to identify and respond to the varied realities of artists and arts organizations in other regions across the country.

About the Canada Council for the Arts

The Canada Council for the Arts' mandate is "to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts." Through its grants, services, prizes, initiatives and payments, the Canada Council supports a dynamic and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities generate a meaningful cultural, social and economic impact for over 2,000 communities in all parts of the country and beyond. The investments and leadership of the Canada Council help advance public engagement in the arts from coast to coast to coast while also contributing to the international recognition of artists and arts organizations from Canada.

Spokesperson

Lise Ann Johnson, Director General, Arts Granting and Partnerships

SOURCE Canada Council for the Arts

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