Nov 06, 2025, 07:30 ET
14 winning GGBooks revealed by the Canada Council
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Council for the Arts is pleased to announce the 2025 winners of the Governor General's Literary Awards (GGBooks). These awards celebrate outstanding literary works published in Canada, in both official languages, across seven categories, and include books for readers of all ages.
"The 2025 Governor General's Literary Awards winning books exemplify the richness and vitality of Canadian literature. Through powerful storytelling, poetic insight and bold creativity, these 14 unique works offer distinct Canadian perspectives with the power to deepen connections between people, build communities and imagine a better future for all. The Canada Council for the Arts is proud to honour these outstanding literary achievements that reflect Canada today and will continue to shape its cultural fabric for years to come."
-- Michelle Chawla, Director and CEO, Canada Council for the Arts
The winning books were chosen by the same 14 peer assessment committees that were convened to select the 35 English-language and 35 French-language finalists announced last month. The peer assessment committees followed a rigorous process in their deliberations and selection of the winners from among the over 1,500 nominated books published in Canada in 2024–25.
About the GGBooks
- Founded in 1936, the Governor General's Literary Awards are some of the oldest and most celebrated literary prizes in Canada, with a total annual prize value of $450,000.
- The Canada Council for the Arts has funded, administered and promoted these awards since 1959.
- Finalists are selected by category-specific, language-based peer assessment committees (seven in English and seven in French). This year, the committees considered eligible books published between August 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.
- The writers, translators and illustrators whose books are selected as the winner in each category receive a $25,000 prize. Publishers receive $3,000 to promote the winning book; finalists receive $1,000 each.
English-language 2025 winners (Seven categories)
Fiction
- Small Ceremonies – Kyle Edwards (Winnipeg, Manitoba, and New York City, United States), McClelland & Stewart (Penguin Random House Canada)
Poetry
- Wellwater – Karen Solie (Canada and Scotland), House of Anansi Press
Drama
- Rise, Red River – Tara Beagan (Calgary, Alberta), Playwrights Canada Press
Non-fiction
- How to Survive a Bear Attack – Claire Cameron (Toronto, Ontario), Knopf (Penguin Random House Canada)
Young People's Literature – Text
- Tig – Heather Smith (Waterloo, Ontario), Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada)
Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books
- This Land is a Lullaby – Tonya Simpson and Delreé Dumont (Westerose, Alberta / Nakusp, British Colombia), Orca Book Publishers
Translation (from French to English)
- Uiesh/Somewhere – Jessica Moore (Toronto, Ontario), Talon Books; translation of Uiesh/Quelque part, by Joséphine Bacon
French-language 2025 winners (Seven categories)
Fiction
- Les déterrées – Katia Belkhodja (Brossard, Quebec), Mémoire d'encrier
Poetry
- Au passage du fleuve – Paul Chanel Malenfant (Rimouski, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît
Drama
- Ces regards amoureux de garçons altérés – Éric Noël (Montréal, Quebec), Leméac Éditeur
Non-fiction
- Soigner, écrire – Ouanessa Younsi (Montréal, Quebec), Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal
Young People's Literature – Text
- Coup bas – Laurie Léveillé (Montréal, Quebec), La courte échelle
Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books
- Un cadeau de Noël en novembre – Stéphane Laporte and Jacques Goldstyn (Montréal, Québec / Mont-Royal, Québec), Les Éditions de la Bagnole
Translation (from English to French)
- Les sœurs de la Muée – Sylvie Bérard and Suzanne Grenier (Peterborough, Ontario / Montréal, Québec), Le Quartanier; translation of The Tiger Flu, by Larissa Lai
The 2025 English-language peer assessment committees
Fiction: Carol Bruneau, Bridget Canning, Conor Kerr
Poetry: Tammy Armstrong, Katia Grubisic, Kevin Irie
Drama: Kanika Ambrose, Sharon King-Campbell, Bruce McKay
Non-fiction: Kevin Chong, Norma Dunning, Adrienne Gruber
Young People's Literature – Text: Wayne Arthurson, Susin Nielsen, Karen Rivers
Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books: Dawn Baker, Matthew Forsythe, Bridget George
Translation (from French to English): Bilal Hashmi, Dimitri Nasrallah
The 2025 French-language peer assessment committees
Fiction: Daniel Grenier, Ayavi Lake, Sophie Létourneau
Poetry: Chantal Ringuet, Patrick Roy, Ouanessa Younsi
Drama: Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard, Pénélope Bourque, Émilie Monnet
Non-fiction: Marie-Pier Lafontaine, Guylaine Massoutre, Melchior Mbonimpa
Young People's Literature – Text: Lula Carballo, Mathieu Fortin, François Gilbert
Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books: Katia Canciani, Lyne Gareau, Samuel Parent
Translation (from English to French): Arianne Des Rochers, Émilie Laramée, Paul Ruban
About the Canada Council for the Arts
The Canada Council for the Arts mandate is to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. Through its grants, services, prizes, initiatives and payments, the Canada Council supports a dynamic and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities generate a meaningful economic, cultural and social impact for over 2,000 communities in all parts of the country and beyond. The investments and leadership of the Council help advance public engagement in the arts from coast to coast to coast while also contributing to the international recognition of artists and arts organizations from Canada.
