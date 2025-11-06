14 winning GGBooks revealed by the Canada Council

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Council for the Arts is pleased to announce the 2025 winners of the Governor General's Literary Awards (GGBooks). These awards celebrate outstanding literary works published in Canada, in both official languages, across seven categories, and include books for readers of all ages.

"The 2025 Governor General's Literary Awards winning books exemplify the richness and vitality of Canadian literature. Through powerful storytelling, poetic insight and bold creativity, these 14 unique works offer distinct Canadian perspectives with the power to deepen connections between people, build communities and imagine a better future for all. The Canada Council for the Arts is proud to honour these outstanding literary achievements that reflect Canada today and will continue to shape its cultural fabric for years to come."

-- Michelle Chawla, Director and CEO, Canada Council for the Arts

The winning books were chosen by the same 14 peer assessment committees that were convened to select the 35 English-language and 35 French-language finalists announced last month. The peer assessment committees followed a rigorous process in their deliberations and selection of the winners from among the over 1,500 nominated books published in Canada in 2024–25.

About the GGBooks

Founded in 1936, the Governor General's Literary Awards are some of the oldest and most celebrated literary prizes in Canada, with a total annual prize value of $450,000.

The Canada Council for the Arts has funded, administered and promoted these awards since 1959.

Finalists are selected by category-specific, language-based peer assessment committees (seven in English and seven in French). This year, the committees considered eligible books published between August 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The writers, translators and illustrators whose books are selected as the winner in each category receive a $25,000 prize. Publishers receive $3,000 to promote the winning book; finalists receive $1,000 each.

English-language 2025 winners (Seven categories)

Fiction

Small Ceremonies – Kyle Edwards (Winnipeg, Manitoba, and New York City, United States), McClelland & Stewart (Penguin Random House Canada)

Poetry

Wellwater – Karen Solie (Canada and Scotland), House of Anansi Press

Drama

Rise, Red River – Tara Beagan (Calgary, Alberta), Playwrights Canada Press

Non-fiction

How to Survive a Bear Attack – Claire Cameron (Toronto, Ontario), Knopf (Penguin Random House Canada)

Young People's Literature – Text

Tig – Heather Smith (Waterloo, Ontario), Tundra Books (Penguin Random House Canada)

Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books

This Land is a Lullaby – Tonya Simpson and Delreé Dumont (Westerose, Alberta / Nakusp, British Colombia), Orca Book Publishers

Translation (from French to English)

Uiesh/Somewhere – Jessica Moore (Toronto, Ontario), Talon Books; translation of Uiesh/Quelque part, by Joséphine Bacon

French-language 2025 winners (Seven categories)

Fiction

Les déterrées – Katia Belkhodja (Brossard, Quebec), Mémoire d'encrier

Poetry

Au passage du fleuve – Paul Chanel Malenfant (Rimouski, Quebec), Éditions du Noroît

Drama

Ces regards amoureux de garçons altérés – Éric Noël (Montréal, Quebec), Leméac Éditeur

Non-fiction

Soigner, écrire – Ouanessa Younsi (Montréal, Quebec), Les Presses de l'Université de Montréal

Young People's Literature – Text

Coup bas – Laurie Léveillé (Montréal, Quebec), La courte échelle

Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books

Un cadeau de Noël en novembre – Stéphane Laporte and Jacques Goldstyn (Montréal, Québec / Mont-Royal, Québec), Les Éditions de la Bagnole

Translation (from English to French)

Les sœurs de la Muée – Sylvie Bérard and Suzanne Grenier (Peterborough, Ontario / Montréal, Québec), Le Quartanier; translation of The Tiger Flu, by Larissa Lai

The 2025 English-language peer assessment committees

Fiction: Carol Bruneau, Bridget Canning, Conor Kerr

Poetry: Tammy Armstrong, Katia Grubisic, Kevin Irie

Drama: Kanika Ambrose, Sharon King-Campbell, Bruce McKay

Non-fiction: Kevin Chong, Norma Dunning, Adrienne Gruber

Young People's Literature – Text: Wayne Arthurson, Susin Nielsen, Karen Rivers

Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books: Dawn Baker, Matthew Forsythe, Bridget George

Translation (from French to English): Bilal Hashmi, Dimitri Nasrallah

The 2025 French-language peer assessment committees

Fiction: Daniel Grenier, Ayavi Lake, Sophie Létourneau

Poetry: Chantal Ringuet, Patrick Roy, Ouanessa Younsi

Drama: Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard, Pénélope Bourque, Émilie Monnet

Non-fiction: Marie-Pier Lafontaine, Guylaine Massoutre, Melchior Mbonimpa

Young People's Literature – Text: Lula Carballo, Mathieu Fortin, François Gilbert

Young People's Literature – Illustrated Books: Katia Canciani, Lyne Gareau, Samuel Parent

Translation (from English to French): Arianne Des Rochers, Émilie Laramée, Paul Ruban

About the Canada Council for the Arts

The Canada Council for the Arts mandate is to foster and promote the study and enjoyment of, and the production of works in, the arts. Through its grants, services, prizes, initiatives and payments, the Canada Council supports a dynamic and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities generate a meaningful economic, cultural and social impact for over 2,000 communities in all parts of the country and beyond. The investments and leadership of the Council help advance public engagement in the arts from coast to coast to coast while also contributing to the international recognition of artists and arts organizations from Canada.

SOURCE Canada Council for the Arts

Media relations contacts: For media requests, including interviews, please contact: Earnscliffe Strategies, Jennifer Farr, [email protected], 416-910-5221; Canada Council for the Arts, Communications and Engagement, [email protected], 613-239-3958 | 1-800-263-5588, extension 5151