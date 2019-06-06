Media Advisory - Taxpayers' Ombudsman preparing to release her 2018-2019 Annual Report: Breaking Down Barriers to Service Français
Jun 06, 2019, 10:23 ET
OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Taxpayers' Ombudsman, Sherra Profit, is preparing to release her 2018-2019 Annual Report, Breaking Down Barriers to Service. The Annual Report will provide an overview of the accomplishments of the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, identify key Canada Revenue Agency service issues and outline the most common complaints received from taxpayers and benefit recipients.
Ms. Profit will be available to meet the media:
Time: By appointment
Format: One-on-one interviews with Ms. Profit
SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman
For further information: To schedule an interview, please contact: Christianne Scholfield, Media Relations, Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman, 613-402-1578, Christianne.Scholfield@oto-boc.gc.ca
