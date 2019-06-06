Media Advisory - Taxpayers' Ombudsman preparing to release her 2018-2019 Annual Report: Breaking Down Barriers to Service

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Taxpayers' Ombudsman, Sherra Profit, is preparing to release her 2018-2019 Annual Report, Breaking Down Barriers to Service. The Annual Report will provide an overview of the accomplishments of the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, identify key Canada Revenue Agency service issues and outline the most common complaints received from taxpayers and benefit recipients.

Ms. Profit will be available to meet the media:

Time: By appointment

Format: One-on-one interviews with Ms. Profit

Stay connected:

Follow us on Twitter at @OTO_Canada

Subscribe to our electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feed to your feed reader

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman

For further information: To schedule an interview, please contact: Christianne Scholfield, Media Relations, Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman, 613-402-1578, Christianne.Scholfield@oto-boc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.oto-boc.gc.ca

