Media Advisory - Street closures for the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney Français
Mar 18, 2024, 10:14 ET
Access to some streets in downtown Ottawa will be restricted during the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage would like to inform residents and visitors that access to some streets in downtown Ottawa will be restricted from March 18 to 20, 2024, for the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, P.C., C.C., G.O.Q.
The following street closures will be in effect from March 18 at 6 p.m. until March 20 at 6 p.m.:
- Wellington Street from Elgin Street to Bank Street
- Sparks Street from Elgin Street to Bank Street
- O'Connor Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
- Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]
