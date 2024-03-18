Access to some streets in downtown Ottawa will be restricted during the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage would like to inform residents and visitors that access to some streets in downtown Ottawa will be restricted from March 18 to 20, 2024, for the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, P.C., C.C., G.O.Q.

The following street closures will be in effect from March 18 at 6 p.m. until March 20 at 6 p.m.:

Wellington Street from Elgin Street to Bank Street

to Bank Street Sparks Street from Elgin Street to Bank Street

to Bank Street O'Connor Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

from Wellington Street to Queen Street Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]