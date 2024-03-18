Media Advisory - Street closures for the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney Français

Access to some streets in downtown Ottawa will be restricted during the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage would like to inform residents and visitors that access to some streets in downtown Ottawa will be restricted from March 18 to 20, 2024, for the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, P.C., C.C., G.O.Q.

The following street closures will be in effect from March 18 at 6 p.m. until March 20 at 6 p.m.:

  • Wellington Street from Elgin Street to Bank Street
  • Sparks Street from Elgin Street to Bank Street
  • O'Connor Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street
  • Metcalfe Street from Wellington Street to Queen Street

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

