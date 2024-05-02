LONGUEUIL, QC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - NASA has announced several media events surrounding the Crew Flight Test of the Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled to launch on May 6 at 10:34 p.m. ET.

Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Joshua Kutryk will act as capcom for the launch, from Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who is assigned to the Artemis II mission, will be at Kennedy Space Center to take part in a number of prelaunch activities.

Canadian media can participate virtually in the following NASA events:

Prelaunch news conference: May 3 at 12:30 p.m. ET

at NASA social panel livestream event: May 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET

at Live coverage of the launch: May 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

beginning at Postlaunch news conference: May 7 at 12:00 a.m. ET

at Post-docking news conference: May 8 at 4:15 a.m. ET

Please see NASA's media advisory for all the details and the connection links. Event times may change according to postlaunch operations.

Media who wish to request an interview with a CSA astronaut or representative are asked to contact the Media Relations Office.

Crew Flight Test of the Starliner spacecraft

This important flight aims to test Starliner's capabilities. It will pave the way for the Starliner-1 mission to the ISS, set to launch no earlier than the beginning of 2025. Starliner-1 will be CSA astronaut Joshua Kutryk 's first space mission, and will make him the fourth CSA astronaut to take part in a long-term mission to the ISS.

